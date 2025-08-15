BSNL's Delhi 4G service launched; Offers SIM with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling for just Rs 1 BSNL has officially annocuned the launched of its 4G service in Delhi. New customers can get SIM for just Rs 1 with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling.

New Delhi:

State-owned telecom provider BSNL has announced a soft launch of its 4G network in Delhi. The 4G services will be accessible to users through a partner network, which will provide the necessary coverage. According to BSNL, "The Delhi soft launch is delivered as a 4G-as-a-service through a partner's network access arrangement that provides last-mile radio coverage on compatible 4G devices, with BSNL SIMs".

This strategy is intended to complement BSNL's nationwide 4G rollout, which is being built using indigenous technology.

Instant 4G acess

With this new service, customers in Delhi who use supported handsets can get instant 4G access. They can obtain a BSNL SIM card and complete their eKYC at BSNL and MTNL customer service centers or from authorized retailers.

"Starting today, new BSNL customers in Delhi can switch on dependable BSNL 4G for voice and high-speed data," said BSNL Chairman and Managing Director, A Robert J Ravi. "We're using the 4G-as-a-service model to ensure citywide coverage immediately, while building our own indigenous network in parallel".

BSNL previously invested Rs 25,000 crore in its 4G rollout, installing 1 lakh mobile towers. TCS and a C-DoT-led consortium were awarded a majority of this project. The company plans to invest an additional Rs 47,000 crore to further boost its telecom network.

BSNL's Rs 1 SIM offer

BSNL has introduced an exciting new plan called the 'Freedom Offer' that costs just Rs 1! With this offer, new customers can enjoy a month of great benefits. For only Rs 1, users will get 2GB of high-speed data every day, unlimited calls to any phone in India (even when traveling), and 100 free text messages each day.

This special offer is available for a limited time, from August 1 to August 31, and is open to new customers across all areas in India. To join in on this deal, you simply need to buy a new BSNL SIM card for just Rs 1. Keep in mind, this offer is only for those who are signing up for BSNL for the first time!

