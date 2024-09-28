BSNL introduces new recharge plan that offers 1GB daily data for Rs 345

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 345 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL, a government telecom company, has introduced a new affordable recharge plan for its customers. This plan has arrived after the major telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi have increased their mobile tariff by up to 15 percent on average. The newly launched plan aims to provide relief to users following the recent price hikes by private companies. BSNL's new plan is priced less than Rs 400 and offers long validity, free calling, data, and SMS. Here are all the details you need to know.

BSNL Rs 345 prepaid recharge plan

The plan costs Rs 345 and provides a lengthy validity of 60 days, along with free calling and 100 free SMS per day. In addition to this, users will get 1GB of daily data after which the speed will be reduced to 40Kbps.

This budget-friendly offering from BSNL could pose a challenge to private telecom companies such as Jio, Airtel, and VI, as no other company currently provides such an affordable recharge plan.

BSNL's competitive pricing has been attracting a growing number of users, prompting the company to consistently introduce new cost-effective plans to maintain its user base. As a result of this, the government-owned BSNL gained a significant 29.4 lakh new subscribers in July 2024, while private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi lost a large number of subscribers, according to the latest data from TRAI.

Jio lost 7,50,000 users, Airtel lost 16.9 lakh users, and Vi lost 14.1 lakh users. This caused their customer bases to decrease to 47.576 crore, 38.732 crore, and 21.588 crore, respectively. On the other hand, BSNL gained 29.3 crore customers, increasing its mobile user base to 8.851 crore.

As a result of these changes, in July, Jio, Airtel, and Vi's customer market share decreased to 40.68 percent, 33.12 percent, and 18.46 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, BSNL’s customer market share rose to 7.59 percent.

