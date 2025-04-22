BGMI rollouts official redeem codes for Indian players: Here's how to claim them

Advertisement
Krafton has officially released redeem codes for its battle royale game BGMI specifically for Indian gamers. By using them, players can receive a variety of exciting rewards for free.

Written By: Om Gupta
For the first time, game developer Krafton has introduced official redeem codes specifically for Indian players of the BGMI game. These codes will allow gamers to unlock a variety of exciting rewards at no cost. According to Krafton’s official announcement, players can expect to receive numerous exclusive items that will enhance their gaming experience. Among the in-game rewards, gamers will find outfits, skins, and weapons available as exclusive items in BGMI. Additionally, players will gain access to high-value pink and purple grade items that can be used for customization within the game. Minu Lee, the head of Krafton India, mentioned that BGMI has played a pivotal role in the gaming revolution in India, boasting a user base of 200 million. 

With these redeem codes, players stand to receive many items free of charge. These codes can be redeemed from 12:00 PM on April 22 until 11:59 PM on June 6.

BGMI Redeem Codes

  • CDZBZ4SRUQRG
  • CDZCZ8H8T9RF
  • CDZDZ7HBMPEV
  • CDZEZ8NRSQRG
  • CDZFZTTFTEHJ
  • CDZGZP5GG66Q
  • CDZHZ4AN8AVF
  • CDZIZX3NJE8X
  • CDZJZFPVQ3WE
  • CDZKZWPAF893
  • CDZLZCJPH87N
  • CDZMZDK77SS9
  • CEZBZCPW8M94
  • CEZCZJU8XXRT
  • CEZDZAHJQHMQ
  • CEZEZDMXF54K
  • CEZFZWNNPGEK
  • CEZGZGFDDAJW
  • CEZHZXUBGS3X
  • CEZIZGT9JT49
  • CEZJZDJFXDTC
  • CEZKZ5MK56ET
  • CEZLZMRTBV7C
  • CEZMZET9FJV3

How to Redeem BGMI codes?

  • To redeem the BGMI codes, players should visit the official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. 
  • First, they need to enter their character ID. After that, they will input the provided redeem codes. Following this, a verification code or captcha must be completed. 
  • Once all steps are done, users will receive an email containing their rewards, which can then be claimed in the game.

Terms of Redeeming the Codes

  • BGMI has established certain terms and conditions for using these official redeem codes. Each redeem code can only be claimed by the first 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. 
  • Importantly, users can only redeem a code once. After redemption, players must claim their rewards within 7 days; otherwise, the email containing the rewards will expire. The first 10 users who successfully redeem a code will receive a notification that their redemption was successful, while subsequent users will be informed that the code has expired. 
  • It is worth noting that only one code can be redeemed per day per account. Moreover, players can redeem a maximum of two codes in total by June 6. Lastly, these redeem codes are not applicable for guest accounts.

