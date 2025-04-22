BGMI rollouts official redeem codes for Indian players: Here's how to claim them Krafton has officially released redeem codes for its battle royale game BGMI specifically for Indian gamers. By using them, players can receive a variety of exciting rewards for free.

For the first time, game developer Krafton has introduced official redeem codes specifically for Indian players of the BGMI game. These codes will allow gamers to unlock a variety of exciting rewards at no cost. According to Krafton’s official announcement, players can expect to receive numerous exclusive items that will enhance their gaming experience. Among the in-game rewards, gamers will find outfits, skins, and weapons available as exclusive items in BGMI. Additionally, players will gain access to high-value pink and purple grade items that can be used for customization within the game. Minu Lee, the head of Krafton India, mentioned that BGMI has played a pivotal role in the gaming revolution in India, boasting a user base of 200 million.

With these redeem codes, players stand to receive many items free of charge. These codes can be redeemed from 12:00 PM on April 22 until 11:59 PM on June 6.

BGMI Redeem Codes

CDZBZ4SRUQRG

CDZCZ8H8T9RF

CDZDZ7HBMPEV

CDZEZ8NRSQRG

CDZFZTTFTEHJ

CDZGZP5GG66Q

CDZHZ4AN8AVF

CDZIZX3NJE8X

CDZJZFPVQ3WE

CDZKZWPAF893

CDZLZCJPH87N

CDZMZDK77SS9

CEZBZCPW8M94

CEZCZJU8XXRT

CEZDZAHJQHMQ

CEZEZDMXF54K

CEZFZWNNPGEK

CEZGZGFDDAJW

CEZHZXUBGS3X

CEZIZGT9JT49

CEZJZDJFXDTC

CEZKZ5MK56ET

CEZLZMRTBV7C

CEZMZET9FJV3

How to Redeem BGMI codes?

To redeem the BGMI codes, players should visit the official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

First, they need to enter their character ID. After that, they will input the provided redeem codes. Following this, a verification code or captcha must be completed.

Once all steps are done, users will receive an email containing their rewards, which can then be claimed in the game.

Terms of Redeeming the Codes

BGMI has established certain terms and conditions for using these official redeem codes. Each redeem code can only be claimed by the first 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

Importantly, users can only redeem a code once. After redemption, players must claim their rewards within 7 days; otherwise, the email containing the rewards will expire. The first 10 users who successfully redeem a code will receive a notification that their redemption was successful, while subsequent users will be informed that the code has expired.

It is worth noting that only one code can be redeemed per day per account. Moreover, players can redeem a maximum of two codes in total by June 6. Lastly, these redeem codes are not applicable for guest accounts.

