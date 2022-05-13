BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA updates Livik Map, Core Circle Mode and more, on its first anniversary, all you nee

Follow us on Image Source : BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a mobile game by KRAFTON games has come up with its recent update to unite players across the nation, with a new game-changing update. Bringing in the official version of Livik, Core Circle mode, and an abundance of new features, players can gear up for an exciting month of gameplay as KRAFTON celebrates BGMI’s first anniversary this month.

Update on Official Livik Map:

In the update on Livik Maps, players will be able to experience battles with new themed areas, an all-terrain UTV, and a host of new weapons of XT variants. Players will have to juggle tactics and strategies as they go up against challenging terrain. With new advanced supply zones being introduced, players can sort through a plethora of crates to load up on supplies to last them till the end of the game.

Update on Core Circle Mode:

Inspired by the popular Japanese animation - EVANGELION, the Core Circle mode will have new skins, rewards, and progress-led bonuses for players to avail. The new mechanism of the mode can be experienced in Erangel and Livik, moreover, thrilling battles between EVA-01 and EVANGELION’s 6th Angel can be watched in Erangel. Players can access the new theme through in-game discovery events and receive additional progress bonuses for participation from May 14th onwards.

Update on Classic Mode:

With the Emergency pickup feature, players in Erangel and Miramar will be able to call for an emergency pickup that will drop them back into the middle of the play zone where they will be finding themselves outside of it. Also, players can bring back fallen teammates with the help of the Revival Tower.

The update will also bring a variety of improvements to controls including enhanced haptic feedback, sponsor match feature support, and the like button which has been added to the spectator mode for supporting even more immersive gameplay.

The latest BGMI update 2.0 is the anniversary celebration update from KRAFTON and was considered the much-awaited update in the game. The game will further feature a first-anniversary lobby which will be designed in the in-game items and a skin sale for players.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA game is exclusively available only for the Indian region.