Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 26, AI Health Chatbot and more- Here's what to expect While AI may not take centre stage this time, Apple is likely to announce a major redesign of iOS (possibly renamed iOS 26), new developer-focused AI tools, an AI-powered health chatbot, and a social gaming push. The event starts at 10:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed across Apple platforms.

New Delhi:

Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2025, Apple’s annual five-day event, will kickstart on Monday, June 9, with a keynote address from Tim Cook (the CEO of Apple Inc.) and other top executives. The event will be broadcast live from Apple Park, California, starting at 10:30 PM IST. While WWDC is traditionally a software-focused event, this year carries added weight amid growing questions around Apple’s AI roadmap.

AI in focus: But with caution

Even though AI is reshaping the tech landscape, Apple is expected to tread carefully. After launching "Apple Intelligence" last year, the company has been relatively slow in rolling out new AI capabilities.

However, at WWDC 2025, Apple is likely to announce that it will open its foundational AI models to third-party developers. This will allow app makers to integrate Apple’s AI into their own iPhone and iPad apps.

iOS gets a major redesign and new name

One of the biggest reveals expected is the complete redesign of iOS. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may skip iOS 19 and jump directly to iOS 26, aligning future naming with upcoming software updates. The redesign will reportedly unify Apple’s interface across iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, and Macs for a more consistent visual experience.

AI Health chatbot and smarter iMessage

Health and messaging are getting AI makeovers. Apple’s Health app is expected to feature an AI-driven chatbot, offering personalised health insights and recommendations. Meanwhile, iMessage may receive smart features like AI-generated polls and real-time translation, boosting user productivity and global communication.

AirPods and gaming see upgrades

AirPods may get a live translation feature, allowing users to understand conversations in different languages on the go. Additionally, new head gesture controls like nodding to accept calls or shaking to decline messages are expected. Apple is also reportedly planning a new social gaming app pre-installed across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs—signalling a fresh push into social gaming.

No new hardware this time

While WWDC is rich in software announcements, hardware fans may have to wait. Apple is not expected to unveil any new devices at this event. Instead, new hardware updates, including iPhones and other gadgets, will likely be saved for the September or October launch event.

How to watch WWDC 2025 live

The WWDC 2025 keynote will be livestreamed on the Apple Developer app, Apple’s official website, and YouTube channel. For those who prefer real-time updates, you can also follow The Indian Express’ live blog.