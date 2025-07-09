Apple to bring major display upgrades across iPhone 17 Lineup: Here’s what’s changing The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring notable display upgrades, including slimmer bezels across all models, a redesigned Dynamic Island interface, and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate support for the entire lineup.

New Delhi:

Apple Inc., is planning to bring ultra-slim bezels to all four iPhone 17 models. This marks a shift from the iPhone 16 series, where only the Pro models received the sleek screen design. According to a recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, even the newly introduced iPhone 17 Air and standard iPhone 17 could benefit from these slimmer borders, giving all models a more premium and uniform look.

Bigger display for standard iPhone 17

The leak also suggests that Apple may increase the screen size of the standard iPhone 17 to 6.3 inches, matching the dimensions of the current iPhone 16 Pro. This brings the base model in line with the Pro variants in terms of display size—possibly narrowing the feature gap further.

Dynamic Island gets a UI overhaul

A redesigned Dynamic Island is also on the cards. While no major hardware changes are confirmed, the leak hints at UI-level updates that could make the feature more interactive and integrated across the iPhone 17 range. This could improve the overall user experience without changing the physical components.

ProMotion and LTPO panels for all

Perhaps the biggest upgrade for users will be the inclusion of 120Hz ProMotion displays on all iPhone 17 models, not just the Pro ones. These displays, based on LTPO OLED technology, support variable refresh rates and could even pave the way for Always-On Display on non-Pro iPhones for the first time.

Launch timeline

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, maintaining its annual release cycle. With these display changes, Apple appears to be focusing on creating a more balanced and consistent user experience across its entire smartphone lineup.