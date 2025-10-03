Apple's M5 double-drop: iPad Pro and MacBook launch rumours heat up Apple is expected to launch its next flagship tablet, the iPad Pro M5, alongside a new MacBook in October. The likelihood of this release has increased significantly after an unboxing video of the 13-inch Wi-Fi model reportedly surfaced online.

October could bring a major surprise for Apple fans. Apple is reportedly preparing to launch not only a new MacBook but also its flagship tablet, the iPad Pro M5. While the company has yet to make any official announcements, speculation about the launch has intensified after two alleged iPad Pro M5 unboxing videos surfaced online. According to a report by 9To5Mac, these videos reveal key details about the device's design, camera, and battery specifications.

The unboxing videos suggest the iPad Pro M5's design is nearly identical to the M4 model. In both videos, the rear camera and Apple branding appear unchanged from the M4. Interestingly, the first video shows a single front camera, while the second shows two. A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple may be considering placing one front sensor for landscape mode and one for portrait mode, allowing users to utilize different orientations.

Specifications and performance

Based on the videos, the iPad Pro M5 will reportedly feature a 13-inch screen, a 10,429mAh battery, and storage options up to 512GB. The first video specifically shows a variant with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, a notable increase compared to the M4 model, which maxed out at 8GB of RAM. Performance tests appear promising: Metal graphics were found to be 38 per cent better in the Geekbench test, and the GPU was approximately 8 per cent stronger in AnTuTu.

Connectivity and software

The iPad Pro M5 is expected to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, offering users faster speeds, greater bandwidth, and lower latency. Additionally, the device will run on iPadOS 26.0. Wi-Fi 7 was first introduced in the iPhone 16 series, and Apple is now bringing it to its flagship tablet.

Launch date and expectations

Although Apple has not yet confirmed a launch date, rumors suggest the iPad Pro M5 will debut alongside the new MacBook. If these reports hold true, the device would represent a "double blast" for Apple fans, offering an excellent combination of power, performance, and a significant front camera upgrade.

