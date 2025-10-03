Why Netflix subscriptions are being canceled in droves after Elon Musk's tweet Elon Musk's tweet was a response to a social media post that alleged Netflix promotes a "transgender woke agenda" through some of its content.

Following a tweet from Elon Musk, the world's richest man, social media has been flooded with posts about Netflix. Musk urged his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to cancel the streaming service, writing: "Cancel Netflix for the health of your children". In response to his post, many people are canceling their subscriptions and sharing screenshots of the cancellations on X.

Netflix accused of promoting the 'Transgender Woke Agenda'

Musk's tweet, according to a report by Mint, came after a social media post alleged that Netflix was promoting the 'Transgender Woke Agenda' through some of its content. Musk has been an outspoken opponent of 'wokeism' for years, often referring to it as the 'woke mind virus'. In a 2022 post, he stated, "The 'woke mind virus' is either defeated or nothing else matters".

Musk develops a Wikipedia alternative amid 'woke' opposition

Following Musk's call, a large number of users are canceling their Netflix plans, while many others are retweeting his post and actively urging a boycott of the video streaming platform. Due to his opposition to the 'woke' ideology, Musk has also publicly criticised the Wikipedia Foundation, calling it biased. Earlier this week, Musk announced that xAI is developing 'Grokipedia,' an alternative to Wikipedia powered by its Grok AI chatbot.

