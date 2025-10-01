Beats launches new Powerbeats Fit earbuds in India with IPX4 rating The Beats Powerbeats Fit features a redesigned wingtip that offers the same stability as the earhook used on the Powerbeats Pro 2. It will be available for sale starting October 2.

New Delhi:

Beats has introduced a new addition to the Powerbeats family in India: the Powerbeats Fit earbuds. The new model comes with enhanced durability and improved in-ear comfort, featuring a redesigned wingtip that offers the same stability as the earhook used on the Powerbeats Pro 2. The earbuds are housed in a more compact charging case that carries an IPX4 rating.

Beats Powerbeats Fit India price and availability

The Beats Powerbeats Fit is available in four stylish colors: Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink.

Price: Rs 24,900

Availability: Sales begin October 2 on Apple.com.

Beats Powerbeats Fit key specifications and features

The Powerbeats Fit are designed to withstand intense activity. With an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, they can endure vigorous workouts regardless of rain, snow, or heat. They include four ear tip sizes (extra-small, small, medium, and large) to ensure an ideal fit.

Audio and noise control

Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking provides truly immersive music, movie, and gaming experiences.

Adaptive EQ tailors sound based on each earbud’s individual fit and seal. It uses advanced microphones to measure audio output and adjust it to match the user's unique ear profile.

For concentration, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) effectively blocks external noise, while Transparency mode keeps users connected to their surroundings.

The earbuds support Spatial Audio featuring Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity

Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Fit delivers seamless features for iOS users right out of the box, including Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free "Hey Siri," and Find My support.

For Android users, the dedicated Beats App enables one-touch pairing, customizable controls, battery status, "Locate My Beats," and a Fit Test to help find the ideal ear tip size.

Battery and charging

The Powerbeats Fit offers up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Each bud delivers up to 7 hours of playback per charge.

Using the Fast Fuel feature, a quick 5-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback.

The redesigned charging case is 17 per cent smaller than the Beats Fit Pro case and shares the same IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating.

