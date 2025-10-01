Realme 15x 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery and Dimensity 6300 SoC The Realme 15x, the latest addition to the company's 15 Series, is now available for sale with impressive launch offers.

New Delhi:

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India, the Realme 15x 5G. This device is a new addition to the company's 15 Series, which also includes the 15 Pro, 15, and 15T. The smartphone boasts a massive 7,000mAh "Titan" battery with 60W fast charging support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to an additional 10GB of Dynamic RAM via the RAM expansion feature.

Realme 15x 5G India price and availability

The Realme 15x 5G is available in Aqua Blue, Marine Blue, and Maroon Red colours. Pricing is as follows:

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 19,999

The phone will be available starting October 1, 2025, across Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores.

Launch offers:

Special launch offers will be active from October 1 to October 5. Interested buyers can receive a Rs 1,000 bank offer or a Rs 3,000 exchange offer, alongside 6 months of No-cost EMI on purchases made via Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme 15x 5G specifications

The Realme 15x features a large 6.8-inch HD+ (1570×720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Performance:

It is driven by the Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 at 2.4GHz + 6x Cortex-A55 at 2GHz) with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The top variant comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0.

Camera:

For photography, the device is equipped with a 50MP rear camera (using a 1/1.95″ Sony IMX852 sensor and f/1.8 aperture) and a 50MP front camera (with a 1/2.88″ OV50D40 sensor and f/2.4 aperture). Both cameras include an LED flash on the rear.

Other features:

Key additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an 1115 Ultra-Linear bottom-ported speaker with 400% Ultra Volume audio, and IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also boasts Military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H certification) and connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3.

