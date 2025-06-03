Apple’s iPhone 17, 17 Air may feature standard 120Hz screens without adaptive refresh rate A fresh leak suggests that while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may get 120Hz displays, they will likely miss out on Apple’s ProMotion technology that supports adaptive refresh rates. This contradicts earlier rumours that hinted at ProMotion arriving across the entire iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple’s upcoming series- iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may feature upgraded 120Hz displays, but without the ProMotion technology, according to a new leak from Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital. This means the non-Pro models will not support adaptive refresh rates, limiting their ability to dynamically scale screen refresh based on usage.

ProMotion has been exclusive to iPhone Pro models since it debuted with the iPhone 13 Pro series. It allows the display to shift between 1Hz and 120Hz, offering smoother scrolling, better responsiveness, and battery efficiency, especially during static activities like reading or Always-On Display mode.

Conflicting reports on display upgrades

Earlier, display industry analyst Ross Young had suggested that Apple would bring ProMotion to all four iPhone 17 models. Multiple sources had echoed these expectations, hinting at a major leap in display quality for the standard iPhones.

However, the latest leak indicates that the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will only feature “ordinary 120Hz screens”, lacking the dynamic capabilities of ProMotion. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are still expected to support full ProMotion features.

iPhone 17 lineup launch expected in September 2025

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, comprising four models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The standard iPhone 17 series may come powered by the A18 chip, while the 17 Air could get a more advanced A19 chip. The top-end Pro models are tipped to run the A19 Pro chip.

If the leak holds, Apple may continue its long-standing strategy of reserving ProMotion and other premium features for its Pro devices, keeping the base models slightly more affordable while still offering modest upgrades.

