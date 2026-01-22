Apple may replace Siri in iOS 27 with either ChatGPT or Gemini: What to expect Apple is working on overhauling Siri by transforming it into an advanced AI chatbot in iOS 27. Codenamed Campos, the new Siri is expected to rival ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude, offering natural conversations, content generation, deep app integration, and more.

New Delhi:

Apple’s got something big in the works: a brand-new version of Siri that acts more like an AI chatbot. Bloomberg states that Apple shifted gears after seeing how insanely popular ChatGPT and Gemini became. Now, the plan is to launch this next-gen Siri with iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 – swapping out the old Siri everywhere.

Siri Chatbot coming with iOS 27: Codename ‘Campos’ and Deep Integration

Inside Apple, they are calling the project ‘Campos’.

Unlike third-party AI assistants, this one’s baked right into Apple’s operating systems.

You will activate it the usual way—just say ‘Hey Siri’ or press the side button on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple played around with the idea of releasing it as a separate app, but that’s probably not happening.

Powered by Custom AI

Under the hood, this new Siri runs on a custom AI model built on Google Gemini’s tech. That means Siri will finally be able to hold real conversations, pick up on context, and sound a lot less robotic.

What can the new Siri do?

The list is pretty ambitious. The upgraded Siri should be able to:

Search the web and give you summaries

Generate images and content on the fly

Help with coding

Analyze files and documents

Make searching on your device way smarter

On top of that, Apple’s working on a feature so Siri can “see” what’s on your screen, understand what apps you have open, and tweak system settings for you.

Works everywhere in Apple’s world

This new Siri is not just for basic questions. It will be all over the Apple ecosystem- Photos, Mail, Messages, Music, Apple TV, you name it. It will further scan in-app content, answer your questions, and help you get stuff done faster. You can talk to it or just type if that’s more your thing.

Privacy still comes first

Apple’s staying true to its privacy roots. While other AI chatbots remember your conversations to get more personal, Apple’s taking it slow. Siri’s memory will probably be limited, so your data stays private and mostly on your device.

The Road to iOS 27

This chatbot version of Siri builds off a more personal Siri coming soon in iOS 26.4—the same update that finally brings all those Apple Intelligence features promised back in iOS 18. The full-on conversational Siri, though, lands with iOS 27.

WWDC reveal on the horizon

Expect Apple to showcase the new Siri at WWDC in June 2026, and there, the company will launch the iOS 27 beta for everyone to try. Besides the new Siri, Apple’s also aiming for better stability, faster performance, and fewer bugs across its 2027 lineup.