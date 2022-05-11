Apple iPod Touch discontinued, era ends after 20 years

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: APPLE Apple iPod Touch

Apple has made an official announcement declaring to discontinue the iPod Touch, which was the last portable music player model from its portfolio. The company stated that it will be selling the Touch model till the while supplies last.

Although Apple might have been done with dedicated music players from the company, still they say that “the spirit of iPod lives on”, through all the devices of Apple which play music- like the iPad, iPhone and HomePod Mini.

The going away of the iPod Touch is certainly the end of an era.

If we speak of the history of Apple, the iPod was first introduced over 20 years back by Steves Jobs. The original model was equipped with FireWire and acted as a portable music player, but Apple designed the models that were on the higher side of the segment, targeting the premium segment. The listening to the audio was up until 2017, post that the iPod Nano and Shuffle got discontinued.

Although the iPod Touch was embraced by many iPod enthusiasts across the world and was stated to be the new classic music player, it further found a fan following for those who desire to own an iPhone- especially those who would like to experience but couldn’t actually need a phone.

The seventh-gen iPod Touch was launched in 2019 through an official press release rolled out by Apple. The sixth-gen iPod Touch was unleashed in 2015.

Although the iPod variants may soon disappear from the store shelves, it is indeed hard to completely do away with something so iconic. We’ll likely continue to see iPod modification projects from enthusiasts or web experiences designed to evoke nostalgia for the age of dedicated music players. Apple didn’t invent the market for them, but it did rocket them to popularity — now, the torch has been passed to companies like Sony and Fiio to keep the legacy alive for hardcore music enthusiasts.