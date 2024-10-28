Apple iPhone SE 4 expected to launch in early 2025| What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple iPhone SE 4

As Apple prepares to introduce its M4-powered MacBooks, excitement is also building for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which has been speculated since the last event where the iPhone 16 series was unleashed. As per the leaks, it is said that the device is expected to launch in early 2025, the new model has been rumoured to be the most significant upgrade yet for the affordable iPhone series.

Reports have indicated that Apple could announce the iPhone SE 4 between January and March 2025- by aligning with the launch timelines of previous SE models.

What to expect?

Design and display enhancements

As per the report from Bloomberg, the iPhone SE 4 is said to adopt a design which will look similar to the iPhone 14. As per the suggestions, Apple appears to be transitioning from LCD to OLED displays across its product lineup, which will include the upcoming iPhone SE 2025.

This shift is further expected to be supported by partnerships with major suppliers like Samsung, BOE and LG.

iPhone SE 4: Powerful features and specifications

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to come equipped with advanced AI capabilities, which will be powered by the A17 Pro or A18 chipset. Other anticipated features which will incorporate the SE 4 model are:

Camera upgrade: The device is said to feature a 48-megapixel main shooter for improved photography.

Enhanced RAM: The handset will come with 6GB of RAM for better multitasking and performance.

USB-C charging: Like the new iPhone 16 series, the upcoming SE 4 handset will feature a USB-C for charging, in line with industry trends.

