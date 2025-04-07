Apple iPhone 17 Pro to look like iPhone 16, but with an upgraded camera and A19 Pro chip

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. While early rumours hinted at a bold new design, a fresh report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests otherwise. According to him, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will retain a design similar to the current iPhone 16 Pro models, with subtle tweaks rather than a dramatic overhaul.
iPhone 17 Pro design: No dual-tone finish, minor tweaks only!
Contrary to leaked renders and rumours of a new dual-tone rear panel, Gurman says the iPhone 17 Pro will look quite similar to its predecessor. The camera island will not feature a contrasting colour—it’ll match the rest of the phone’s body. So, while the horizontal camera layout may stay, don’t expect a two-tone finish or smaller dynamic island this year.
“The iPhone 17 Pro isn’t a major departure from current models,” Gurman noted in his Power On newsletter.
Bigger design shift coming in iPhone 19 (2027)
If you were hoping for a radical redesign, you may have to wait until 2027. Gurman hints that Apple is saving a “bold new Pro” iPhone for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, which could also include the much-rumoured foldable iPhone.
Major camera upgrade: New 48MP Telephoto sensor
While the design might feel familiar, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to bring major upgrades to the camera system:
- A 48MP telephoto lens (up from 12MP) with an 85mm focal length
- Improved portrait photography and low-light performance
- A new in-sensor crop zoom tech offering up to 7x lossless digital zoom
- Reduced optical zoom to 3.5x (from 5x in iPhone 16 Pro), but compensated by sensor-based digital zoom.
The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly retain a triple-lens setup—Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto—all with 48MP sensors.
Front camera gets a boost too!
The TrueDepth front camera is also tipped for a major upgrade, going from 12MP to 24MP, which should improve selfies and FaceTime video quality significantly.
A19 Pro chip: Faster and more efficient
Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly be powered by the new A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3P process. Expect:
- Faster performance
- Improved battery efficiency
- Better support for AI-driven features in iOS 19 and beyond
As always, Apple is playing the long game, with bigger design changes expected in future iPhones.