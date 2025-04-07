Vi 5G now live in IPL venues with enhanced network and unlimited data for users Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out its high-speed 5G network to major cricket stadiums in 11 Indian cities, just in time for the ongoing India T20 league. Fans attending live matches can now enjoy seamless connectivity and lightning-fast speeds at selected venues.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has extended its high-speed network to major cricket stadiums across 11 Indian cities. Cricket lovers attending matches in the India T20 league can now enjoy superfast Vi 5G at venues in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam.

After the successful rollout of its 5G services in Mumbai, telecom operator, this expansion comes at a perfect time, as the annual T20 league matches are currently underway in these cities, drawing lakhs of fans to the stadiums.

Strengthened network for seamless stadium connectivity

To support heavy data usage in high-footfall areas, Vi has significantly boosted its network infrastructure. The company has installed 53 new 5G sites, enhanced 44 existing ones, and deployed 9 Cell on Wheels (CoWs) to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during matches.

Advanced technologies such as Massive MIMO and BTS have also been deployed for better signal coverage and faster data speeds. This network upgrade ensures fans can stream, share, and stay connected throughout the game, even in packed stadiums.

Who can access to Vi 5G at cricket stadiums?

Vi 5G is available to all Vi customers with 5 G-enabled smartphones. Users simply need to switch on 5G in their mobile settings to start enjoying unlimited 5G data at the stadiums, with no extra cost.

List of stadiums with Vi 5G access

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Dr. Y.S.R ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Eden Gardens, Kolkata Ekana Stadium, Lucknow M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Chandigarh Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Special Vi recharge packs with Hotstar access

Even if fans could not make it to the stadium, Vi is offering exclusive recharge plans starting at Rs 101, which include Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions and unlimited data. These packs are ideal for users who want to stream the matches on the go or from home. Customers can avail of these offers via the Vi App or by visiting the official site of the company

