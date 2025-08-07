Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro launch tipped for September: Price, specs, design and more leaked Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch between September 3 and 9 (2025), featuring 4 models with upgraded chipsets, slim bezels and better camera. The iPhone 17 Pro could debut in India at Rs 1,45,990 with the powerful A19 Pro chip, 8K camera recording, and a sleek aluminium body.

New Delhi:

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 3 or 9, 2025, both Tuesdays, in line with its usual iPhone launch schedule. The lineup includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

In India, the iPhone 17 Pro may be priced at Rs 1,45,990, while the Pro Max could cost up to Rs 1,64,990. In the US, prices may start at USD 1,199, and in the UAE, around AED 4,403. The devices are expected to become available shortly after the launch.

New chipset, battery and charging features

The base iPhone 17 may feature Apple’s latest A19 chipset, possibly with up to 12GB RAM and Qi 2.2 wireless charging. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to include a powerful A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

One of the highlights of the Pro Max model could be its 5,500mAh battery, making it the largest ever on an iPhone. It is also likely to support 25W MagSafe fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Camera upgrades for better photos and selfies

Apple is enhancing camera capabilities across the lineup. The standard iPhone 17 may feature a 48MP + 12MP dual-camera setup, promising better low-light performance.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to sport a triple 48MP camera setup with ultra-wide and periscope lenses, and 8K video support. The front camera may see an upgrade to 24MP, promising clearer selfies and improved video calling.

New design and premium build

The iPhone 17 series may bring back aluminium frames even in the Pro models, moving away from titanium and stainless steel. This design choice will make the phones lighter and more durable.

The Pro model could also feature ultra-slim bezels, a refined dynamic island, and a broad rectangular camera module on the back. The Apple logo may be repositioned for optimal MagSafe alignment.

What makes the iPhone 17 series stand out?

With the A19 Pro chipset, 8K camera support, and sleek, lightweight design, the iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be Apple’s most advanced smartphone to date. The larger battery and support for faster wireless charging add to its premium appeal.

These updates put Apple in direct competition with upcoming Android flagships from Samsung, OnePlus, and Google Pixel. The combination of performance, camera innovation, and design could help Apple retain its dominance in the Indian premium smartphone market.