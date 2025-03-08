Apple delays major AI upgrades for Siri until 2026: Here’s why Apple has postponed the release of its much-anticipated AI-powered Siri upgrades, shifting the rollout from the originally planned 2025 to 2026.

Apple has announced a delay in some of its highly anticipated AI-driven improvements to Siri, pushing their rollout to 2026 instead of the previously expected 2025 timeline.

Apple’s Vision for a smarter Siri

Apple has been working on making Siri more personalized by increasing its ability to understand user context and perform tasks across apps. However, in a recent statement, the company admitted that delivering these advanced features is taking longer than expected and will now be introduced next year.

What’s coming in the AI-powered Siri?

The AI-powered Siri is expected to offer advanced capabilities, including:

Seamless app integration, allowing Siri to access and use on-device data to complete tasks.

Context-aware responses, such as pulling up a recommended podcast or fetching flight details from a message.

Enhanced privacy and security, with Apple's AI infrastructure designed to process data securely on its chips.

Apple races against AI-powered competition

Apple's Siri upgrade comes amid increasing competition in the AI space.

Google has integrated its Gemini AI model into its voice assistant.

Amazon has revamped Alexa with new AI capabilities, offering premium features for USD 19.99 per month or free for Prime subscribers.

Apple’s AI ambitions continue.

Despite the delay, Apple remains committed to enhancing Siri with AI-driven features. The company has been investing heavily in cloud computing and AI research to compete with Google and Amazon in the evolving AI landscape.

