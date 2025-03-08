Women’s Day 2025: PM Modi salutes ‘Nari Shakti’, hands over social media to women achievers On International Women’s Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. As part of the celebration, he handed over his social media accounts to women achievers from various fields.

On International Women’s Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. He highlighted the various schemes and initiatives launched to uplift women across different sectors.

Continuing a unique tradition, PM Modi also announced that women achievers from diverse fields would take over his social media accounts for the day, allowing them to share their inspiring stories with a wider audience.

PM Modi’s special tribute to women on social media

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote:

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields."

This initiative provides a global platform for women achievers, allowing them to share their journeys and inspire millions.

A tradition of women empowerment

This is not the first time PM Modi has handed over his social media accounts to women achievers. In 2020, seven remarkable women from different backgrounds were given access to his social media, enabling them to share their success stories with the world.

By continuing this tradition, PM Modi reinforces his government's focus on gender equality and empowerment, encouraging more women to break barriers and excel in their fields.

(Image Source : FILE) Women’s Day 2025: PM Modi salutes ‘Nari Shakti’, hands over social media to women achievers

A step towards greater recognition for women

The initiative serves as a reminder of the contributions of women in shaping India’s future. As more policies and programs focus on women's development, such gestures further amplify their achievements, inspiring the next generation of leaders.

