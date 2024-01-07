Apple Arcade introduces 3 new games to its lineup | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has reportedly added three new gaming titles and said that it will be launching more than 20 major updates to its trending games this month (January 2024). The new titles are Cornsweeper, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom and Blackjack by MobilityWare+.

Apple said, "In addition to these new games, fan-favourite titles are launching brand-new content this month. The 2023 App Store Award winner Hello Kitty Island Adventure welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration on January 19."

According to the tech giant, the 'Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom' is a canvas for players, where they can explore quirky landscapes, encounter around 300 adorable Tamagotchi characters, and build their wilderness camp during the gameplay.

With regular content updates, the game will further offer a wholesome journey which will be filled with surprises for players of all ages- making it more engaging.

'Cornsweeper', on the other hand, is a relaxing and whimsical game which will help the player to reimagine the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper from Jamaican solo developer wbuttr.

In 'Blackjack by MobilityWare+', players can immerse themselves in the classic game and master its intricacies.

"Go beyond the standard choices of Hit or Stand, and explore authentic gameplay with options like splitting and doubling down. Players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona -- each offering a unique gaming atmosphere -- as they climb up the leaderboards and showcase their skills," the company said.

In addition, the company said Cut the Rope 3, Snake.io+, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, stitch., WHAT THE CAR?, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and many more titles will also get new updates throughout the month.

Game cost

Apple Arcade is available for users at Rs 99 per month along with a month of free trial. Customers who are interested to purchase a new iPad, iPhone, Mac or Apple TV will further receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

ALSO READ: Microsoft unveils major AI integration in Windows 11 keyboards

Inputs from IANS