  4. Annoyed with WhatsApp groups? You can secretly leave the groups soon

Annoyed with WhatsApp groups? You can secretly leave the groups soon

This might sound like a relief to many that WhatsApp is working on a new feature where users will be able to exit the unwanted groups and only the group admins will be notified. 

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: May 17, 2022 16:30 IST
Whatsapp, whatsapp group, whatsapp update
Image Source : FREEPIK

WhatsApp group

Annoyed with WhatsApp Groups?

Remember the last time you exited a group and everyone was asking you for the reason and got you in again?

Well! Trust me when I say it but you are not the only one, and this indeed, is one of the most frustrating features of WhatsApp. The more annoying feature is that there is an alert which passes to every member of that group, which you leave. So in case, you plan to leave a long term friend’s group or if you would like to leave a family group, everyone member will be notified with a note stating ‘(NAME) has left’, which could be awkward too. 

This might sound like a relief to many that WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature which will enable the users to exit the unwanted groups, and no notification will pop up to the members. This is to note that only the group admins will be notified about the exit of a member and other members will not get any alert.

As per the sources, it is said that the company is working on developing the feature and will roll it out anytime soon. 

As per the WABetaInfo’s report, the new feature has been recently spotted in WhatsApp Desktop beta version. And it is further stated that the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS will receive the update anytime soon (time not specific yet). 

 

