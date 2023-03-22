Wednesday, March 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

DPReview was founded in 1998 in England and was purchased by Amazon in 2007. Post acquiring the brand, the tech giant relocated the team to Seattle in the US in 2010 to make the company stay closer to its headquarters.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 22, 2023 14:43 IST
Amazon to shut go-to camera reviews site DPReview
Image Source : PIXABAY Amazon to shut go-to camera reviews site DPReview

Amazon has announced that it will shut down its go-to camera reviews website ‘DPReview’ in the near future. The website was in service for nearly 25 years.

Scott Everett, General Manager of DPReview.com said, "The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content.”

ALSO READ: Nothing Ear (2) set to launch today: Where to watch, expected price and more

 

Furthermore, Amazon also said that "the decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year".

DPReview was founded in 1998 in England and was purchased by Amazon in 2007. Post acquiring the brand, the tech giant relocated the team to Seattle in the US in 2010 to make the company stay closer to its headquarters.

ALSO READ: Samsung drops hints about its upcoming mixed reality headset, Galaxy Glasses

 

Furthermore, Amazon has also stopped selling magazine and newspaper subscriptions via Kindle Newsstand from March 9 (2023). Also, it was stated in the reports that the company will stop delivering current Kindle Newsstand subscriptions, which will discontinue in September this year.

Kindle Newsstand enables people to read Kindle-specific versions of publications right on their devices.

Related Stories
Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Amazon's Alexa app enables user move music between multiple speakers: Know-how

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

Nokia X30 5G up for sale in India: Know the price, features, offers and more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon Luna may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon's Alexa completes 5 years in India, introduces new male voice

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

RBI imposes penalty worth Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India)

RBI imposes penalty worth Rs 3.06 crore on Amazon Pay (India)

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

PlayStation 5 is back in stock, pre-order starting from March 10: What to expect?

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

ALSO, READ WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

 

Amazon has also announced to lay off another 9,000 employees from Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, Twitch and HR. The announcement was made earlier this week.

In a memo, Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO said that the tech giant will be concluding the second phase of its operating plan ("OP2") this past week. He said, "I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks" mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch".

To recall, Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January 2023.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News