Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon to shut go-to camera reviews site DPReview

Amazon has announced that it will shut down its go-to camera reviews website ‘DPReview’ in the near future. The website was in service for nearly 25 years.

Scott Everett, General Manager of DPReview.com said, "The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content.”

Furthermore, Amazon also said that "the decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year".

DPReview was founded in 1998 in England and was purchased by Amazon in 2007. Post acquiring the brand, the tech giant relocated the team to Seattle in the US in 2010 to make the company stay closer to its headquarters.

Furthermore, Amazon has also stopped selling magazine and newspaper subscriptions via Kindle Newsstand from March 9 (2023). Also, it was stated in the reports that the company will stop delivering current Kindle Newsstand subscriptions, which will discontinue in September this year.

Kindle Newsstand enables people to read Kindle-specific versions of publications right on their devices.

Amazon has also announced to lay off another 9,000 employees from Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, Twitch and HR. The announcement was made earlier this week.

In a memo, Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO said that the tech giant will be concluding the second phase of its operating plan ("OP2") this past week. He said, "I'm writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks" mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch".

To recall, Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January 2023.

