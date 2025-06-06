Amazon stuns online shoppers: Implements extra charge on orders placed on the platform Amazon's new charges are called marketplace charges. They are applicable to all orders. However, the e-commerce giant will exempt the charge under certain conditions.

New Delhi:

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it will now impose a fee on every order placed through its platform. This new marketplace fee will apply to all online purchases made by customers. While this charge may seem novel for Amazon, other instant goods and food delivery services like Blinkit and Swiggy have long included similar fees in their transactions. According to a report from Money Control, Amazon will implement a marketplace charge of Rs 5 on each order. The company claims that this fee will help support the ongoing operations of its online platform. Customers will see this charge listed separately on their receipts, in addition to the price of the products they buy. It’s worth noting that Amazon will exempt certain transactions from this fee, which—while small—could add up for frequent users of the e-commerce site.

Exemptions from marketplace charges:

The marketplace fee will not apply to digital services such as bill payments and recharges made via Amazon Pay. Additionally, orders that already incur processing or exchange fees will not be subject to this charge. Gift card purchases are also exempt, as are orders paid for with cash on delivery.

As per the report, this additional Rs 5 charge will affect both standard and Prime members alike. Furthermore, if a user cancels or returns an order, the marketplace fee will not be refunded. However, if the cancellation occurs before the product is shipped, the fee will be refunded.

So, when shopping on Amazon, keep in mind that you should aim to cancel any orders before they ship to avoid incurring this new charge. Alternatively, you can opt for cash-on-delivery for your orders to sidestep the fee altogether.

