Amazon may replace Android on future Fire TV devices with Vega OS: Know-why?

New Delhi:

Amazon is taking a big swing with its streaming devices, and it is quietly swapping out the old Android-based Fire OS and swapping in its own creation—Vega OS—on new Fire TV devices. The latest Fire TV Stick HD is already shipping with Vega OS, and that’s a clear sign Amazon wants to do less with Google over time.

So what is Vega OS, exactly?

It’s a Linux-based system Amazon built for its own smart devices. The company rolled it out in September 2025. Vega OS is not just for Fire TV sticks; it will run on future smart home gear, Echo speakers, and other entertainment hardware. The real appeal for Amazon? Total control. Now they handle software upgrades, performance tweaks, app distribution, monetisation, and how all their gadgets connect. Instead of patching together a range of different systems, Amazon gets a unified experience—and a tighter grip on its product ecosystem.

You will see Vega OS in action right away with the new Fire TV Stick HD, which, like the earlier Fire TV Stick Select, now runs on the new system. You can already pre-order it. But there’s a catch: sideloading is gone. You will not be able to install apps from unknown sources or tinker with APK files like you could before. Only apps from Amazon’s Appstore will work.

What does this mean for users in India?

If you mostly stream with Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, or Zee5, honestly, you probably will not notice. The change will not rattle anyone just looking for easy streaming and smart home integration. But if you are the sort that customises your Fire TV stick or loads up on third-party apps, you’ll feel it. Sideloading restrictions will be a dealbreaker for power users.

Why is Amazon doing this?

It’s all about freedom and control. By ditching Android, Amazon cuts the cord with Google, shapes the user experience from top to bottom, and strengthens its ecosystem (and its Appstore revenue). They can also push out updates faster, without waiting on anyone else. Big tech is moving away from relying on rivals, and this is Amazon’s play.

You can see the bigger picture with Amazon’s other moves, too—like when they pulled the plug on Kindle Store support for super-old Kindle devices. It all points to a strategy: modernise, push users to new hardware, and keep everything in-house.

In the end, moving to Vega OS locks down the experience, for better and for worse. Most everyday users in India will be just fine—maybe even happier. But the folks who love tweaking their device and want freedom to install anything they like?

They will have to adjust or look elsewhere.