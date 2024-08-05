Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save Up to 65 per cent on 4K Smart TVs

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale is starting tomorrow, and this is indeed the best time to get your hands on the latest technology on Smart TVs- bringing huge discounts on 4K televisions. If you are considering an upgrade for your home entertainment system, now is said to be the perfect time. The sale offers substantial discounts on a range of top brands which are available on the e-commerce.

Sale start times and early access

The sale will go live tonight, but there's a perk for Amazon Prime members. The prime users can start shopping from 12-midnight. Regular Amazon users could join in on the shopping fun which will start from tomorrow at noon.

Discounts and payment options

During the Freedom Festival Sale, you could get up to 65 per cent off on smart TVs. Furthermore, if you are an SBI card user, you could receive an extra 10 per cent instant discount at checkout. Amazon also offers the convenience of purchasing smart TVs on EMI, making it easier to get the model you want without paying the full price upfront.

Selected deals on Smart TVs

Amazon has already slashed the prices on many smart TVs ahead of the sale, enabling customers to purchase their favourite brand at a significantly lower cost. Here are some standout deals:

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV: Originally priced at Rs 99,900, now available for just Rs 57,990—a 42 per cent discount. This model features a 60Hz display panel, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and a 20W sound output. Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Priced at Rs 49,900, you can now purchase it for Rs 35,990, thanks to a 28 per cent price drop. It includes a 20W sound output. MI 32-inch HD Ready Smart Google LED TV: Previously Rs 24,999, this TV is now available for Rs 13,989. It comes with Google Assistant and Dolby Audio for an immersive viewing experience. LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: With an original price of Rs 49,900, it's now offered at Rs 32,990, a 34 per cent discount. This model includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Listed at Rs 1,39,900, now reduced by 41 per cent to Rs 82,990. It features a 60Hz refresh rate display, open baffle speakers, 20W sound output, Google Assistant, and Dolby Audio.

