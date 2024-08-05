Intel extends warranty for 13th and 14th Gen CPUs amid stability issues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Intel

Intel has recently announced a warranty extension for its 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core processors. The decision was made after following the reports stating the crashing and instability issues. Although no definitive fix has been released by the time of writing, the company is offering an additional 2 years of warranty coverage to help the affected customers.

This move has been taken after it was recently reported by The Verge, which highlighted the issues users are facing with these processors.

About warranty extension

The company majorly offers a 3-year limited warranty for its boxed CPUs. With this extension, the most affected processors will have a five-year warranty. This change further aims at providing support to customers who are dealing with potentially damaged chips.

In a statement to The Verge, Intel's Thomas Hannaford emphasized on company's commitment towards customer support, and said, "Intel is committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process."

The root cause for the issue and upcoming Fix

Intel has identified the primary cause of the instability as an "elevated operating voltage." While a patch is under development to address this issue, it is expected to be released in mid-August by this year itself.

However, the patch will not repair any existing damage, so replacing damaged chips remains the best solution.

Intel's full statement

In response to the ongoing issues, Intel further released the statement:

"Intel is committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process. We stand behind our products, and in the coming days, we will be sharing more details on two-year extended warranty support for our boxed Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors."

Intel has further advised the customers who purchased systems from OEM/System Integrators to contact their manufacturer's support team for assistance. Those who bought a boxed CPU should reach out to Intel Customer Support.

Moving Forward

Intel is actively working to identify affected processors and will provide additional guidance to end users. The company has apologized for delays in communication, acknowledging the complexity of diagnosing and addressing the issue.

