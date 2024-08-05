Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea- This prepaid plan offers 50GB of high-speed data with long validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering a prepaid plan with lasts for 60 days, and has been focusing on addressing consumer demands for more data in the existing plans. TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has mandated telecom operators to provide plans which come with validity periods of 30, 60, and 90 days instead of 28, 56, and 84-day plans- which were confusing. This 60-day plan from Vi includes a detailed data package, which has been available for some time and remains relevant, especially as the company has recently increased the prices of its prepaid plans.

Rs 625 plan: Details

The Vodafone Idea prepaid plan which is priced at Rs 625 offers a range of benefits which are designed to cater to users who are seeking flexibility and control over their data usage:

Unlimited voice calling- Local and STD voice calls across India without any additional charges. Lumpsum data package: The plan comes with 50GB of high-speed data which can be used as needed over the 60-day validity period. This will enable the users with the flexibility to consume data according to their requirements without the constraints of daily limits. SMS benefits: Subscribers receive 100 SMS per day throughout the plan’s validity. Plan validity is for 60 days, which offers a straightforward option when compared to the traditional 56-day plans.

No additional benefits

It's important to note that this Rs 625 prepaid plan does not include any additional OTT benefits or Vi Hero Unlimited perks.

As a result, some might find this plan less cost-effective when compared to others which comes bundled with additional services. However, the primary advantage will remain the lumpsum data allocation, which provides flexibility in how and when the data is used.

Maximizing your data usage

For users who prioritize flexibility in data usage, this plan is considered ideal. Unlike daily capped data plans which reduce speed after the daily quota is exhausted, this plan allows you to use up to 50GB at high speed in one day or spread out over the entire 60 days.

However, since the plan provides less than 1GB of data per day (on average), users will need to manage their data consumption wisely.

If the 50GB of (high-speed) data is exhausted before the end of the 60-day validity, users could purchase additional data vouchers which will help to continue enjoying high-speed internet until the plan's service validity expires.

