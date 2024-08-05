Monday, August 05, 2024
     
OnePlus Apex Edition foldable phone set to launch on August 7: What to expect?

OnePlus Open Apex Edition represents a step forward in the foldable phone market, combining innovative design with powerful features. Fans of the brand can look forward to a device that embodies OnePlus's dedication to quality and cutting-edge technology.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2024 17:30 IST
Image Source : FILE OnePlus to launch Apex Edition foldable smartphones

If you are a OnePlus fan as well as looking forward to getting a foldable handset then good news has just arrived, The leading consumer tech company is set to launch a new smartphone with foldable capabilities. The company introduced its first foldable device in 2023 named as OnePlus Open. Now, the company is preparing to unveil its Apex Edition, which is a special version which promises to offer unique features and enhancements.

OnePlus Apex Edition: Introduction

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is a foldable smartphone which will be introduced in the striking Crimson Shadow colour. As per the company, users could expect several new features that will make this edition worthwhile. The company further aims to deliver a smartphone which has different looks and offers enhanced functionality and design.

When is it launching?

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition smartphone is scheduled for a global launch on August 7. 

Expected features

This special edition smartphone will offer significant upgrades, particularly in the RAM and storage front. The original OnePlus Open was launched in India in October 2023, featuring a single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. 

The Apex Edition is further expected to come with more impressive specifications, to cater to power users who demand high-performing devices.

Design and build

As per the images which recently surfaced, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition reveals that it will feature a back panel made of vegan leather. The design gives a touch of luxury with a unique aesthetic inspired by OnePlus's signature ‘Never Settle’ red. 

The premium material which has been used in the back panel further emphasizes the brand's commitment to delivering both style and substance.

Software and feature

OnePlus could incorporate AI support in the upcoming foldable device, and the Apex Edition will receive 3 years of OS upgrades as well. While this is slightly less than the 4 years of OS upgrades which are being offered with the standard variant, it still ensures that the users will enjoy the latest software features and security updates for a significant period.

Availability and sales

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition smartphone will be available for sale starting August 11 onwards. 

ALSO READ Microsoft Copilot: Here are 5 smart tips to enhance your productivity

ALSO READ Vodafone Idea: This prepaid plan offers 50GB of high-speed data with long validity

