iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone Air get big discounts on Republic Day Sale 2026: Check deals here

New Delhi:

The upcoming Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to offer major discounts that could be highly beneficial for shoppers. During the sale, customers will be able to buy smartphones, appliances, and electronic gadgets at reduced prices, products that are usually expensive on regular days.

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin just a day apart. Amazon’s sale will start on January 16, while Flipkart’s sale will kick off on January 17, giving buyers the chance to compare deals across both platforms.

Big iPhone deals during the Republic Day sale

Apple iPhones are expected to be among the most sought-after products during the Republic Day Sale, with several models likely to receive attractive price cuts through bank discounts and exchange offers.

iPhone 17: Popular choice with strong discounts

The 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 82,900. During the Republic Day Sale, additional exchange and bank offers are expected to bring the price down further. After discounts, the iPhone 17—expected to be priced around Rs 74,990—could emerge as one of the top-selling models of the sale.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max get price cuts

For buyers considering Apple’s premium models, the Republic Day Sale could make them more affordable. On Amazon, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at Rs 1,40,400, while the iPhone 17 Pro could be available for Rs 1,25,400.

Compared to their launch prices of Rs 1,49,900 for the Pro Max and Rs 1,34,900 for the Pro, this marks a significant reduction on both flagship models.

iPhone Air offers big savings

Another notable deal to watch is on the iPhone Air. During the sale, it could be priced at Rs 91,249 on Amazon, which is substantially lower than its launch price of Rs 1,19,900. This makes it an attractive option for users looking for a slim and lightweight iPhone.

iPhone 16: Best value for recent iPhone buyers

For those who want a newer iPhone without paying flagship prices, the iPhone 16 stands out as a strong option. On Flipkart, it is expected to be available for Rs 56,999, down from its regular price of Rs 64,900.

With this discount, the iPhone 16 becomes a great choice for users planning to upgrade from older iPhone models during the Republic Day Sale.

