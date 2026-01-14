Government flags new Android vulnerability, urges users to update phones CERT-In warns Android users to install the January 2026 security patch after a Dolby-related vulnerability puts unupdated phones at risk.

New Delhi:

If you have not updated your smartphone due to low storage space or limited mobile data, your device could be at risk. The government, through its cybersecurity agency CERT-In, has issued a warning urging Android users to install the latest security updates to stay protected.

CERT-In advisory flags serious Android vulnerability

In its advisory, CERT-In has asked Android users to update their devices to security patch levels dated January 5, 2026, or later. The agency said a vulnerability has been reported in Google’s Android operating system that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on a targeted device.

If exploited, the flaw could lead to memory corruption and system crashes, potentially compromising the stability and security of affected phones.

Who is at risk?

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability impacts both individuals and organisations using Android devices. The flaw exists in the Dolby Digital Plus (DD+) Unified Decoder, a component used for processing media content on Android smartphones.

Dolby downplays risk but Flags Pixel-specific concerns

Dolby, in a statement, said the likelihood of the vulnerability being exploited maliciously is low. The company added that the most commonly observed outcome is a media player crash or an automatic restart, rather than a full system compromise.

However, Dolby cautioned that the risk could be higher for Google Pixel devices if the vulnerability is used in combination with other known Pixel-specific flaws.

Google confirms fix in January security patch

In its January 5 security bulletin, Google confirmed that the latest Android security update addresses the Dolby-related vulnerability, which was first reported in October 2025. While acknowledging the issue, Google noted that the severity assessment was provided by Dolby.

Users are advised to install the update as soon as it becomes available for their device.

