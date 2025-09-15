Airtel delights users with festival bonanza: Get free OTT, Google One storage, and more Airtel has announced a new festival offer for its prepaid and postpaid users, which includes unlimited calling, data, AI services, OTT packs, and Apple Music.

New Delhi:

Airtel has launched a new festival offer packed with benefits for both its prepaid and postpaid users, including unlimited calling, Google One cloud storage, and various OTT app subscriptions. The offer provides up to 100GB of cloud storage, as well as subscriptions to services like SonyLIV, Zee5, and Apple Music Premium. In addition to these perks, the company has also introduced two new prepaid plans.

Airtel festival offer

Under this festival offer, Airtel is providing a free Apple Music Premium subscription. The company has also expanded its cloud storage and OTT benefits, with postpaid users receiving 100GB of Google One cloud storage and prepaid users getting 30GB. Furthermore, users will receive a one-year subscription to Perplexity AI.

Prepaid plans available under offer

Rs 379 Plan: This plan has a validity of 1 months and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, 2GB of data, and unlimited 5G data. It also includes a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play Premium, giving users access to 22 OTT apps.

Rs 449 Plan: With a 28-day validity, this plan provides 4GB of daily data and a Jio Hotstar subscription. It also includes unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS.

Airtel has also introduced a Rs 100 data pack that offers a total of 6GB of data (5GB + 1GB extra). This pack has a 30-day validity and includes a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play, providing access to 22 OTT apps. Additionally, a special Asia Cup Cricket Pass has been made available, which is included with the Rs 349 plan.

Meanwhile, recently, Airtel has stopped offering its least expensive plan that provided 1GB of data every day. You won't find this plan on their website anymore. Now, if you want to get 1GB of daily data, you will need to choose the Rs 299 plan instead.

