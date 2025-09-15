Nothing Phone 3's price crashes to Rs 34,000: Find out where to buy Nothing Phone 3 is now available at its lowest price ever. Initially priced at Rs 79,999, this phone can now be purchased for less than half that amount.

New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone 3 is seeing its biggest price cut yet, with this flagship phone now available for less than half its original cost. Launched just a few months ago at a price point higher than the iPhone 16, the Phone 3 can be purchased for up to Rs 45,000 less during a sale starting on Flipkart from September 23. The e-commerce platform has revealed the details of the upcoming offers on this flagship device, known for its powerful camera and unique design.

Nothing Phone 3 discount

The Nothing Phone 3 was launched in two storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB. The starting price for the base model was Rs 79,999, while the top-end variant was priced at Rs 89,999.

In the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the phone will be available at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

While the base variant of the phone is priced at Rs 59,999 and the 16GB + 512GB variant at Rs 69,999, Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 users can get them for Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. These prices include an exchange bonus and the exchange value of their old device.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications

Display: The phone features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It supports a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Processor and Storage: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which offers performance comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. The phone provides up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Software: It runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. Nothing offers 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security updates with the device.

Cameras: The flagship phone features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50MP front camera.

Battery: It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Durability: The phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to damage from dust and water immersion.

SIM: It supports one e-SIM and one physical SIM card.

