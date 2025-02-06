AI Summit 2025: PM Modi, French President Macron set to inaugurate Indian Consulate in Marseille

Follow us on Image Source : AI SUMMIT 2025 AI Summit 2025 PM Modi and President Macron to inaugurate Indian Consulate in Marseille

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurating the Indian Consulate in Marseille (a city in France) jointly. This will mark India’s second diplomatic mission in France during the AI Summit 2025, which has been scheduled for February 12 (2025).

The announcement of the new mission and a collaborative announcement were made during PM Modi’s address to the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in 2023. It is further stated that the plan to inaugurate the first ever Indian Consulate has been strategically located, as Marseille serves as a key entry point to Europe, and further plays a vital role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

India’s second diplomatic mission in France: Significance of Marseille as a strategic hub

Marseille, which is home to the largest port in France and said to be one of the biggest in the Mediterranean, is set to serve as a major gateway for trade between Europe, Asia and Africa.

India’s decision to set up a consulate here (in France) is a strategic move, as no other foreign power has currently made its presence at this crucial port city.

The Port of Marseille-Fos is expected to play an important role in supporting India’s economic and trade interests- especially in enhancing connectivity through IMEC.

Enhanced services for the Indian diaspora

The consulate will cater to the growing Indian community in southern France, including regions like:

Marseille

Toulouse

Rhône-Alpes

Key services further include the reduction of the need for long journeys to Paris for consular assistance, providing better access to documentation, and strengthening cultural ties.

Honouring historical connections

As part of the event, Modi and Macron will visit the Mazargues Cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. Marseille, historically significant for hosting Indian troops during the war, will also unveil a memorial dedicated to their bravery.

This consulate marks a new chapter in India-France relations, enhancing trade, connectivity, and diplomatic outreach in Europe.

