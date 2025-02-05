Google Pixel 9a buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium subscription: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 9a buyers to get YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium for free

Google is all set to launch its much-awaited Pixel 9a, the latest addition to its budget-friendly Pixel A-series. Expected to debut on March 19, this will be the earliest release ever for a Pixel A-series smartphone. A new leak has now revealed some exciting offers that Google will provide to Pixel 9a buyers, making the deal even more appealing.

Pixel 9a: Exclusive free subscriptions

As per the reports from Android Headlines, Google will offer several subscription-based services to those who are purchasing the new Pixel 9a. These benefits will include:

6 months of free Fitbit Premium – This subscription is ideal for fitness enthusiasts who are interested in having access to advanced health and workout tracking. 3 months of free YouTube Premium – For those who like to watch videos, for them, an ad-free YouTube subscription will be offered for free 3 months of 100GB Google One storage – Everyone looks for free and extra cloud storage for photos, videos and documents on the phone. The device comes with 3 months of subscription.

These offers certainly look similar to what was provided with the Pixel 9 series, except for Google’s 2TB+ AI plan, which will not be included. Users will further need to pay separately for Gemini AI Advanced features.

Pixel 9a launch and pre-order details

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 9a are said to kickstart from March 19 (2025).

Shipping for the handset will begin on March 26, making it available to the customers within a week of launch.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

1. Processor

The smartphone is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor which was being used in the Pixel 9 series.

2. Display

The handset will feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 protection which ensures durability.

3. Camera and photography

The handset comes with a 48MP primary shooter, which is further paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens for high-quality shots.

Likely to feature Google’s advanced AI-powered photography features.

4. Battery and charging

The handset is backed by a 5,100mAh battery claiming to deliver an all-day usage.

It is further accompanied by 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support.

5. Build and security

The handset will be protected by an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For security, it will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

ALSO READ: Apple Invites launched to simplify event planning on iPhone: Create custom invitations, RSVP and more

ALSO READ: Buy Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB variant at Rs 63,000: Limited offers and discounts