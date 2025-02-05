Google Pixel 9a buyers to get free YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium subscription: Know-more

Google is all set to launch its much-awaited Pixel 9a, the latest addition to its budget-friendly Pixel A-series. Expected to debut on March 19, this will be the earliest release ever for a Pixel A-series smartphone. A new leak has now revealed some exciting offers that Google will provide to Pixel 9a buyers, making the deal even more appealing.
Pixel 9a: Exclusive free subscriptions
As per the reports from Android Headlines, Google will offer several subscription-based services to those who are purchasing the new Pixel 9a. These benefits will include:
- 6 months of free Fitbit Premium – This subscription is ideal for fitness enthusiasts who are interested in having access to advanced health and workout tracking.
- 3 months of free YouTube Premium – For those who like to watch videos, for them, an ad-free YouTube subscription will be offered for free
- 3 months of 100GB Google One storage – Everyone looks for free and extra cloud storage for photos, videos and documents on the phone. The device comes with 3 months of subscription.
These offers certainly look similar to what was provided with the Pixel 9 series, except for Google’s 2TB+ AI plan, which will not be included. Users will further need to pay separately for Gemini AI Advanced features.
Pixel 9a launch and pre-order details
- Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 9a are said to kickstart from March 19 (2025).
- Shipping for the handset will begin on March 26, making it available to the customers within a week of launch.
Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications
1. Processor
- The smartphone is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor which was being used in the Pixel 9 series.
2. Display
- The handset will feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals.
- The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 protection which ensures durability.
3. Camera and photography
- The handset comes with a 48MP primary shooter, which is further paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens for high-quality shots.
- Likely to feature Google’s advanced AI-powered photography features.
4. Battery and charging
- The handset is backed by a 5,100mAh battery claiming to deliver an all-day usage.
- It is further accompanied by 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support.
5. Build and security
- The handset will be protected by an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
- For security, it will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.
