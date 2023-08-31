After US, Google launches AI-based Search in India and Japan | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Search's new feature arrived in India

Google has come up with a new feature on Thursday for its Indian users. The internet giant has launched its Search embedded with Artificial Intelligence-based generative model. The platform, which will be available to select users, who sign up to test the feature via Search Labs. They will be able to access the new feature on Chrome and the Google app. It will offer a chatbot-like experience, which will be different that the original search bar.

"This week, we launched Search Labs in the first countries outside the US, India and Japan, enabling people to opt into SGE to help them better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily," Google said in a blogpost.

The Indian version of this new AI-based search is called Search Generative Experience (SGE) and will be available in two languages, English and Hindi.

How to use this new feature?

After US, internet users in India and Japan will require to opt into the Search Lab experiments, which says ''Help shape the future of Search by trying out short experiments and new AI experiences.''

Also Read: How to download WhatsApp on Mac - A step-by-step guide

Users will have to first sign in with their Google mail ID. The user will be notified by email when the user can start testing Labs experiment.

At the top left, tap the Labs icon. If you don’t find the Labs icon , it’s currently not available to you. Learn more about Search Labs availability. You may need to join the waitlist to access Labs. If so, click Join Waitlist. You’ll get an email notification when experiments are ready for you. Find an experiment that interests you. For more info about an experiment, tap its card. Turn the experiment on.

"Starting today, when you see an arrow icon next to information in an AI-powered overview, you can click to see relevant web pages, and easily learn more by visiting the sites," Google said.

Also Read: Instagram's new tool to showcase comments in stories

How will the new feature help the users?

The new AI-based Search will enable a user to get better search results without breaking their queries into series of questions. For exmaple, if a user searches for ''which movie to watch Gadar 2 or OMG 2'', the search results will provide with an AI-powered snapshot of all the factors faster which should be considered before selecting.

The new Search will also provide a range of options from vaiety of content available on the internet for specific queries. Users can also ask follow-up questions, taking them to the conversational mode.

Google Search wll also allow users to toggle between English and Hindi by clicking the language toggle button. Google can also read out the results with the help of Listen button, which consist of text-to-speech feature. Google also informed that it will add a microphone icon, sporting a conversational mode, allowing users to ask follow-up questions instead of typing.

Latest Technology News