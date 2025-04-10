After TRAI’s order Airtel, Jio, Vi releases 5G and 4G coverage maps Now users can easily check which telecom network works best in their area before choosing a SIM. TRAI said that this move will ensure greater trust and transparency in India’s telecom sector and help improve the overall quality of service.

The long-standing issue of mobile users being unable to identify strong network coverage in their locality has finally been resolved. Thanks to a new order from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), major telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi have now made their 5G, 4G, and even 2G coverage maps available on their official websites and mobile apps.

Why does this matter for mobile users?

Until now, most users had to rely on guesswork or word of mouth when choosing a new SIM card. Due to Mobile Number Portability (MNP) rules, users must wait 90 days before switching to a new operator. This meant that if the network quality was poor, users had no quick solution.

Now, with coverage maps publicly available, users can make an informed decision based on actual network data in their location.

TRAI’s big push for network transparency

In August last year, TRAI revised its quality norms for landline, mobile, and broadband services. It also directed telecom companies to publish geospatial network coverage maps, making it easier for users to understand where wireless voice and data services are available.

(Image Source : X)Telecom

Following this, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared coverage map updates from telecom operators via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The goal is to empower users to check coverage availability before purchasing a SIM or porting to a new network.

Coverage maps now live, except for BSNL, MTNL

As of now, Airtel, Jio, and Vi have followed TRAI’s directive and published detailed network coverage maps. Users can access them via the companies' websites and apps.

However, the state-run telecom providers like BSNL and MTNL are yet to implement this update, as they have not released the map yet (by the time of writing). TRAI has made it clear that all telecom service providers (TSPs) must comply soon.

What does it mean for you?