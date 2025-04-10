After TRAI’s order Airtel, Jio, Vi releases 5G and 4G coverage maps

The long-standing issue of mobile users being unable to identify strong network coverage in their locality has finally been resolved. Thanks to a new order from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), major telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi have now made their 5G, 4G, and even 2G coverage maps available on their official websites and mobile apps.
Why does this matter for mobile users?
Until now, most users had to rely on guesswork or word of mouth when choosing a new SIM card. Due to Mobile Number Portability (MNP) rules, users must wait 90 days before switching to a new operator. This meant that if the network quality was poor, users had no quick solution.
Now, with coverage maps publicly available, users can make an informed decision based on actual network data in their location.
TRAI’s big push for network transparency
In August last year, TRAI revised its quality norms for landline, mobile, and broadband services. It also directed telecom companies to publish geospatial network coverage maps, making it easier for users to understand where wireless voice and data services are available.
Following this, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared coverage map updates from telecom operators via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The goal is to empower users to check coverage availability before purchasing a SIM or porting to a new network.
Coverage maps now live, except for BSNL, MTNL
As of now, Airtel, Jio, and Vi have followed TRAI’s directive and published detailed network coverage maps. Users can access them via the companies' websites and apps.
However, the state-run telecom providers like BSNL and MTNL are yet to implement this update, as they have not released the map yet (by the time of writing). TRAI has made it clear that all telecom service providers (TSPs) must comply soon.
What does it mean for you?
- This means that there will be no more confusion while choosing a new SIM
- Users will be able to easily compare 5G/4G coverage in your area
- Informed decisions before porting to a new network
- Increased transparency between telecom companies and users
