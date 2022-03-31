Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: 5 things you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ACER Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

Acer, a Taiwanese multinational hardware manufacturer has recently come up with the new gaming laptop named Nitro 5 which has been priced at Rs. 84,999.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the newly launched gaming laptop from the company

Nitro 5 laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and supports 3ms response time The laptop runs on Windows 11 operating system and further features dual-fan cooling The laptop comes with highlighting features like- Voice technology with AI noise reduction in dual built-in microphones, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, Killer DoubleShot Pro and Webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, Nitro 5 will be known for its maximum speed and massive storage capacity with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs1 and up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. Call up the NitroSense UI with a single touch of the dedicated NitroSense key to instantly visualise component temperature, loading performance, power plan, and more. Users can also optimise the laptop with different modes.

The laptop is available at various e-commerce portals and at some offline vendors across the country.

