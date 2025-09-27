Accenture to layoff employees unable to adapt to AI, focuses on upskilling workforce Accenture employees who are unable to adapt to AI will face layoffs, as the company doubles down on AI-focused growth. With a USD 1 billion business optimisation programme, the consulting giant is prioritising large-scale reskilling, expanding its AI workforce, and aligning skills.

New Delhi:

Accenture has begun restructuring its global workforce to strengthen its AI capabilities. The company reported USD 69.7 billion in revenues for the year, marking a 7 per cent rise from 2024, largely fueled by growing client demand for AI-driven solutions. To remain competitive, the consulting major is combining layoffs, aggressive upskilling initiatives, and targeted hiring in AI-focused roles.

USD 1 billion optimisation programme

The transformation is backed by a USD 1 billion business optimisation programme. Chief Financial Officer Angie Park confirmed that this will generate savings reinvested into innovation and employee development. “We expect savings of over USD 1 billion from our business optimisation program, which we expect to reinvest in our business and in our people,” Park explained.

Additionally, Accenture has earmarked USD 865 million for severance and restructuring costs, signalling the scale of workforce transition ahead.

Large-scale reskilling in AI

CEO Julie Sweet emphasised that AI and upskilling are now at the “core of everything we do.” The company has already reskilled 5,50,000 employees in generative AI basics. Sweet said, “Our No. 1 strategy is upskilling… where we don’t have a viable path for skilling, we are exiting people so we can get more of the skills we need.”

While some employees may face layoffs, the company is simultaneously hiring aggressively in AI roles, especially in the US and Europe. Currently, Accenture employs 77,000 AI and data professionals, up from 40,000 in 2023, and expects this number to rise further.

AI demand driving growth

Much of Accenture’s growth is tied to organisations embracing AI. Sweet highlighted that “early investment in AI is paying off,” positioning the company as a preferred partner for global businesses transitioning to AI.

According to her, every CEO and boardroom recognises AI as critical to the future, but many firms are “not yet AI-ready.” Accenture aims to bridge that gap by reshaping its workforce and services to meet the surging demand.

Accenture’s strategy reflects a broader global trend where AI adoption is not only driving growth but also redefining employment. With a mix of layoffs and massive reskilling, the company is preparing its workforce for an AI-first future, ensuring it stays at the forefront of technological transformation.