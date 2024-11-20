7 Smart tips for a safer online shopping experience in India

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Online shopping

With the growing popularity of online shopping in India, everyone is making online payments for cashless shopping. But with the strength of online shopping, the customers will have to be assured about safer transactions, as hackers and scammers are already actively tracking your moves, waiting for one mistake which could be an opportunity for them to steal from you.

Here are 7 practical ways to protect yourself while shopping online in India from popular and unpopular websites:

1. Shop only on trusted websites

One of the biggest mistakes people make is to shop from any random website. Refrain from doing that and Stick to well-known platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Croma, Amazon, and more.

You must always look for “https://” in the URL and a padlock symbol to make sure that the website is safe and secure.

Avoid unfamiliar sites which will offer deals that seem too good to be true.

2. Enable two-factor authentication

Always enable two-factor authentication for your payment accounts on any website, you shop from.

This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code which will be sent to your smartphone or email along with your password.

3. Use secure payment methods

Prefer secure payment options like credit cards or trusted wallets which are being used in India, like- Paytm, Google Pay or PhonePe.

One must always avoid using direct bank transfers, specifically on a lesser-known platform.

4. Avoid public Wi-Fi

It is always suggested not to shop or use public Wi-Fi networks as it could expose your data to hackers.

Use a secure home network or a reliable VPN when you are looking forward to accessing sensitive information.

5. Check reviews and seller ratings

Before making a purchase, read the reviews of the product and seller.

Reliable platforms show verified buyer reviews and seller ratings to help you make informed decisions.

6. Monitor bank statements regularly

Keep an eye on your bank statements for any unauthorized transactions.

Most banks in India will provide instant SMS alerts for transactions, which will enable you to act quickly if needed.

7. Avoid sharing personal information

Refrain from sharing unnecessary details like your Aadhaar number, postal address or any further personal emails, unless it is necessary or when it is used from a trusted platform.

Always question why the information is being requested.

ALSO READ: 5 Hidden dangers of using ultra-fast charging on your smartphone

ALSO READ: 5 Smart ways to secure your bank account from scammers