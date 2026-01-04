6 things you should never ask ChatGPT, Grok, Gemini and other AI chatbots ChatGPT, Grok, and Google Gemini are everywhere now. They help with writing, learning, and looking up stuff fast. But let’s be real—not every question is safe or smart to ask. From medical advice to sharing personal info, here are six things you should never ask an AI chatbot.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Grok, and Google Gemini are popping up everywhere in Indian work life. Students use them, professionals use them—pretty much everyone is giving these tools a try. They’re handy for writing, learning new stuff, or quickly looking up facts about anything you can think of. But honestly, not every question is safe or smart to ask an AI.

Let’s talk about six things you really shouldn’t ask AI chatbots if you care about your privacy, safety, and making good decisions.

1. Do not ask for a medical diagnosis or treatment

AI chatbots are not doctors. Sure, they can explain medical terms in simple words or tell you what a symptom might mean, but they can’t actually diagnose you or suggest how to treat anything. Real health decisions need a doctor’s exam, your medical history, and some real-life judgement. If you rely on AI for medication advice or a diagnosis, you risk delaying real help or even harming yourself. So, stick to general health info—leave the real decisions to professionals.

2. Do not share personal, financial, or sensitive information

Never type your bank details, Aadhaar or PAN numbers, passwords, OTPs, office documents, or any private files into a chatbot. Even if a bot says it doesn’t store your data, your messages might be reviewed for safety or “improvement.” Sharing private stuff just opens the door to privacy leaks or even fraud, which is a growing problem in India.

3. Do not ask for illegal or shady advice

Don’t use AI chatbots for things like hacking, piracy, fraud, dodging taxes, or getting around the law. Tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini have rules against this stuff, and they usually won’t help anyway. Trying to get or follow illegal advice online can land you in real trouble, and you’ll have to face the consequences.

4. Do not treat AI responses as the absolute truth

Chatbots don’t “know” things in real time—they just work off patterns in data. Sometimes they make mistakes, serve up old info, or oversimplify complicated topics. If you trust AI for legal advice, financial decisions, or breaking news, you could get misled. Always double-check with official sources.

5. Do not expect pro-level personal judgment

Questions like “Should I quit my job?” or “Is this business decision right?” need more than an AI’s opinion. Chatbots don’t get your full story—the personal, financial, and emotional details that matter. AI can list out pros and cons, but final decisions need a human touch. Talk to mentors or professionals when it really counts.

6. Do not assume AI gets emotions right

AI can sound empathetic, but it doesn’t actually feel anything or understand all the cultural and emotional layers of a real conversation. If you use a chatbot for serious personal problems or emotional struggles, you’ll probably get generic advice that misses the mark. For real support, nothing beats talking to a human.

Bottom line: Use AI as a tool, not a replacement

AI chatbots are powerful assistants, but they have clear limits. Use them wisely, and you’ll get the best out of them while protecting your privacy, health, and important decisions.

