Patna coaching centre firing case: Police search for Khan Sir, register FIR | What we know so far

Patna:

In a latest development in the firing incident at Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna, police have now initiated action to arrest Khan Sir. An FIR has been registered against him at Kadamkuan police station in Patna under the firing and Arms Act. This action was taken after a video of the firing from his coaching centre surfaced. Khan Sir said that the firing was done in self-defence. However, he added that he is not aware of the FIR and will fully cooperate in the investigation. He said that the guards had fired in self-defence and his team will look into this matter.

FIR registered under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three named individuals, including educator Khan Sir in Kadamkuan Police Station in Patna, after two guards associated with Khan Sir's institute were arrested based on a video from the June 2 incident showing two people allegedly firing.

FIR registered based on firing and commotion at coaching centre

According to reports, this action was taken based on the firing and commotion at the coaching centre, viral videos, and evidence found during the investigation. The matter has become more serious after the entire incident came to limelight. Police are investigating the entire incident and trying to determine who played the major role during the incident.

In the meantime, a banner representing Roshan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre, was displayed at a coaching centre in Kadamkuan, Patna. It is alleged that some people tore the poster and the tensions between the two sides escalated after this incident.

Bricks and stones were pelted after firing incident

Following this incident, bricks and stones were pelted, billboards were vandalised, and a security guard was assaulted at Khan Sir's Khan Global Studies campus. The injured guard was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following this incident, Khan Sir publicly claimed that several rounds of firing were reported outside his institute. This statement escalated the situation and spread panic among students. After examining CCTV footage, Patna Police stated that the shooting had not yet been confirmed. Based on the viral video and other evidence, two security guards at Khan Global Studies have been detained, and a search is now underway for Khan Sir. An FIR has been filed against him.

A group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalised the institute and pelted stones at its premises on Tuesday night. The institute is run by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir'. A case has been registered at Kadamkuan police station, and investigation is underway, a statement by the City SP (Central) office said.

"During investigations, police obtained a purported video showing two individuals carrying out aerial firing. Following verification of the video, two guards linked to KGS have been taken into custody for questioning," it said.

Police say weapons allegedly used in firing seized

Police said the weapons allegedly used in the firing have been seized and sent for forensic examination. Soon after the vandalism incident, KGS founder Khan Sir had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

Police said three people, including the director of a rival coaching centre, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, members of a rival coaching institute held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan Sir himself orchestrated the incident.

Showing the video of the guards firing shots, a member identified as Adarsh claimed Khan Sir had fabricated the firing narrative. "Police investigation found no evidence of firing while he (Khan sir) had claimed that 7-8 rounds of firing took place in front of him. You can clearly see who is trying to create a false hype around firing. And now a video has surfaced showing his (Khan sir's) guards firing shots," Adarsh told reporters.

He alleged that Khan Sir had staged the incident to boost his "lagging teaching career", though he did not specify how it would benefit the tutor.

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Khan Sir coaching centre firing case: Both bodyguards arrested after interrogation | Latest updates