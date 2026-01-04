Google Maps is not just for navigation: 7 Smart features you probably didn’t know about With Google Maps, you don't just navigate routes. You can do many other interesting things as well. Besides navigation, Google Maps provides you with a lot of useful information about the route you're taking.

With over 2 billion users around the world, Google Maps is not just for directions anymore. A lot of people stick to the basics, but there is a lot to be explored in the navigation app, which is hidden. Some features are capable of making everyday travel a whole lot easier, especially if you live in India. From finding the charging centre for an electric vehicle to checking what’s in a store before heading out, Google Maps covers it all.

Here we bring to you seven things that you can do with the app that most folks have not really tapped into.

1. Find charging stations and fuel pumps along your route

If your vehicle is running low on battery or fuel during a trip? Google Maps can point you to the nearest EV charging station or fuel pump while you’re on the move. Just enter your destination, start navigation, tap the search icon, and pick ‘Fuel stations’ or ‘EV charging stations’.

If you drive long distances or own an electric car, this makes life a lot less stressful.

2. See what’s inside a store before visiting

Google Maps will let you peek inside shops without setting foot outside. Tap on a store’s icon, and you’ll find photos, updates, and even product lists. You can check out business descriptions and real user reviews, too. This way, you know what’s in stock or if they carry your favourite brands before you even leave home.

3. Measure distance and area anywhere

If you need to figure out how far your morning run actually is, or if maybe you are planning a construction project, Google Maps can measure distances and land area.

Just long-press (on mobile) or right-click (on desktop) anywhere on the map, pick “Measure distance,” and drop points to get your answer. Quick and pretty handy for all sorts of planning.

4. Get key details about local businesses

If you are looking for a new place to eat or shop, then Google Maps will give you the essentials: opening hours, payment options, accessibility details, health and safety info, and what other customers think.

You can size up a business and decide if it’s worth your time, all in a few taps.

5. Find accessible places without the hassle

For anyone with mobility needs, Google Maps helps find wheelchair-friendly spots fast. Head into Settings, tap Accessibility, and turn on “Accessible Places.” Once that’s switched on, the map highlights locations with accessible entrances and features. No more guesswork.

6. Check live traffic Before you get stuck

Nobody likes to be stuck in jam-packed traffic—especially in a busy Indian city. With live traffic updates, Google Maps shows you what’s ahead. Enter your destination, select your driving mode, turn on the traffic layer, and follow the suggested route. You’ll dodge bottlenecks and save time.

7. Get smart, AI-powered suggestions

Google’s built AI right into Maps, so you get suggestions on the fly. Perhaps it’s recommending a cosy café nearby when it starts to rain or adjusting your route due to road conditions. The app even suggests activities for bad weather. These little nudges help you make quick, better decisions all day long.

There’s a lot more to Google Maps than just getting from point A to B. With features like these—from smart suggestions to accessibility tools—it’s basically your travel sidekick. Dig in and you’ll end up saving time, fuel, and probably a few headaches along the way.

