Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 4: Unlock multiple rewards today A new set of gaming codes for Free Fire Max is out for the players, which will let them win multiple in-game rewards. But they have to be quick, as these codes are timebound.

New Delhi:

Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, has released the redeem codes for the day, which will help the game players to win many in-game rewards, like free diamonds, weapon skins, characters and more. But Garena's rewards are timebound, so the players will have to be fast to enhance their gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 4 (2026)

FFPURTQPFDZ9 FFNRWTQPFDZ9 FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FFEV0SQPFDZ9 FFICJGW9NKYT FFXMTK9QFFX9 FFW2Y7NQFV9S FFPSTXV5FRDM FFX4QKNFSM9Y XF4SWKCH6KY4 FGJ487XE6GDRT9G3 FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM FHY645TR2Q34GDR3 FYHR56YR56G5R6FT F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK FNYJ8X55GRTHY14G FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU FR6YHR67HY5TRY43 FH87KJHG19EMBRF3

Note: These codes are available for a limited period, so players will have to be quick or they might loose a chance.

How to redeem these codes?

To redeem codes, follow the steps below:

Visit Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Sign in with your Facebook, Google, or X account. (No guest account will be able to redeem the codes.)

Input the redeem codes into the specified field.

Once the code is submitted, players will be able to receive a confirmation message.

Once confirmed, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

Where to find the rewards once the code is used?

Free diamonds and gold: They will be sent to your account wallet

In-game items: They will be in the Vault tab, available in the game lobby.

Tips for redeeming codes today

These codes cannot be used from the guest accounts.

Make sure that your gaming account is linked to a social media platform.

Redeem codes are available for a limited period of time and can only be redeemed once.

Garena Free Fire Max: What is it all about?

The game was originally released in September 2021, with a better version of the original battle royale game (Free Fire), with better graphics, animations and gameplay. These gaming codes help players to claim free rewards like gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even characters.

