'Not surprised': Former India cricketer weighs in on India's imminent T20I captaincy change

New Delhi:

The time for ace batter Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the Indian T20I side seems to be coming to an end. Reports have suggested that Suryakumar Yadav will be stripped of his T20I captaincy and will lose his place in the squad as well, with Shreyas Iyer touted as the man to take his role in the team.

Speaking on the development, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came forward and talked about how he is not surprised that Suryakumar Yadav is losing his T20I captaincy. He opined that the BCCI is looking to maintain the same pattern that was followed with Rohit Sharma.

"I am not surprised. I was only shocked when Rohit lost captaincy. After that, all this seems normal. It is a big call. But Rohit's call was a triple-bigger call than this. Because that has already happened, I feel they also want to balance it out now to show it was not only with Rohit, and this is our pattern in the future as well," Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Kaif backed Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion in T20I squad

Interestingly, the reports of Suryakumar Yadav’s sacking as India’s T20I captain come just months after the Indian team’s successful title defence of the T20 World Cup. After winning the title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in 2024, Suryakumar Yadav led the Men in Blue to the title in 2026 once more, establishing their dominance in the format.

Mohammad Kaif, however, was of the opinion that while Suryakumar Yadav is being stripped of his T20I captaincy, he should remain in the T20I squad, as he is a proven match-winner for the Indian team, and he should get that backing as a World Cup-winning captain.

"I feel that Surya won the trophy as captain, so he deserves to be in the team. Yes, he is not scoring runs. But we want the trophy to be with us and for the Indian team to keep doing well. If India is doing well but Surya is not scoring, I feel you are going too deep. He is doing well as a leader, so he should get more chances,” Kaif said.

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