Meta AI Ads privacy policy sparks concern: Why are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users worried?

Meta’s new privacy policy has left people talking—and not in a good way. If you use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Threads, you are probably part of the crowd that is starting to worry. Meta just came out and said it’s going to lean even harder on artificial intelligence to track what you do, then use that info to push more personalised ads your way. They claim it’ll help you find stuff you care about. Critics are calling foul, saying it’s a privacy nightmare waiting to happen.

This is not just a small tweak. Meta’s basically doubling down on its advertising business, and AI is set to run the show across all its apps.

So, how’s this all going to work?

According to the new policy, Meta’s AI will watch what you do—liking posts, sending messages, searching for stuff, or chatting with their AI assistants. Even the metadata from your conversations (think keywords, topics, maybe even voice chats) gets swept up and fed into their algorithms.

Meta swears it does not ‘read’ your private messages like a person would. But the way it uses that data for ad targeting? That’s got privacy advocates sounding the alarm.

Meta AI now baked into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

With Meta AI now baked into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, everything you do with their assistant feeds the ad engine. Say you ask about hiking or trekking. Next thing you know, your feed’s full of ads for hiking boots, sponsored posts about national parks, or links to buy trekking poles. Meta says this means you’ll see fewer random ads and more stuff that actually interests you.

Here’s what that looks like in practice

You chat with Meta AI, maybe ask a question or two. The AI scans for keywords and figures out what you’re into—fitness, travel, tech, whatever. Then it serves up ads tailored to those interests across all the Meta apps. You might even get notifications or emails about special deals. Meta’s pitch is simple: stop wasting your time with ads you don’t care about.

Not everyone’s buying that. 36 different groups—consumer advocates, privacy watchdogs, and civil rights organisations—have already filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission. They are saying Meta’s blurring the lines, and using your conversations to target ads is a step too far. They want regulators to dig in and see if Meta’s crossing any legal or ethical lines when it comes to consent and data protection.

Meta, for its part, says it gave everyone a heads-up about these changes back in October 2025 (yes, they seem to be planning). They’re sticking to their line that AI-powered ads are better for users and that personal data is safe in their hands.

So what does all this mean for you?

In short, AI will shape more of what you see every time you open a Meta app. Personalised ads might make your feed feel more relevant, but there’s still a big question mark around how your data gets used—and whether you’re really in control. Concerns about transparency and consent are not going away anytime soon.

