5G to be launched in India next month in these 13 cities| Know more

5G services are already working on hardware to roll out in the country, under the leadership of telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel and VI. The Telecom minister, Ashwani Vaishnav, previously said that 5G services will be rolled out to everyone by the end of the year. The Hindu Business reveals a new report that PM Narender Modi will officially launch the 5G network at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) inauguration, on September 29, according to sources.

Although the 5G rollout is expected to begin some time in October, the Indian government has not yet made an official announcement regarding the rollout date. This is consistent with the IMC event's chronology. Therefore, it's possible that the PM may formally declare the start of 5G services later on in the month.

The 5G spectrum auction was just concluded by the government, and the process of approving and allocating the spectrum to telecom networks that bid is currently underway. The 5G spectrum auction in India has a 1.5 lakh crore price tag. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi, three of the largest telecom companies, together with Adani Data Network, also participated in the auction this time.

By the end of August, Bharti Airtel will begin rolling out its 5G network in India, and it has also announced agreements with tech companies like Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson. However, some rumors indicate that Reliance will also introduce its 5G on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day (August 15).

In terms of cost, India's 5G costs should be reasonable when compared to the rest of the world. Contrary to earlier reports, 5G plans in India are anticipated to be priced similarly to 4G rates. Therefore, it's probable that the 5G plans will have aggressively low beginning prices to encourage rapid uptake. 13 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune, would receive 5G services in the first phase.

