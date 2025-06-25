5 Best BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 199: Check data, validity and voice calling benefits BSNL offers a range of budget-friendly prepaid plans under Rs 199, ideal for users seeking short-term data, calls, and validity. These packs cater to different needs with daily data limits, unlimited calling, and extended validity options.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), one of India’s oldest telecom service providers, continues to provide some of the most affordable prepaid plans in the country. With nationwide connectivity and strong rural reach, BSNL’s prepaid recharge packs under ₹200 cater to both budget-conscious users and those with short-term needs.

Let’s take a closer look at BSNL’s best prepaid plans under ₹200, offering combinations of data, voice calling, and SMS benefits.

1. Rs 107 Plan: Low-data, long validity

This pack comes with 35 days' validity and offers 3GB total high-speed data. Post that, the data speed drops to 40 Kbps. It includes 200 minutes of free voice calls (including national roaming). After the free usage, standard call/SMS charges apply—like Re 1/min for local, Rs 1.3/min STD, and 80 paise per SMS.

2. Rs 141 Plan: Daily data with SMS and calls

For users needing daily data, this plan offers 1.5GB/day for 30 days. It also includes unlimited calls to any network and 200 SMS/day. No data or SMS is available after the daily limits are exhausted.

3. Rs 147 Plan: One-time high-speed data + unlimited calls

This plan offers 10GB of high-speed data, post which the speed drops to 40 Kbps. It also includes unlimited calls, including roaming. Validity is 30 days.

4. Rs 149 Plan: Best Budget Daily Data Pack

This plan gives 1GB/day for 28 days, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day. A great all-rounder for budget-conscious users.

5. Rs 197 Plan: Extended validity pack

This 70-day pack gives 2GB/day for the first 15 days, then drops to 50MB/day for the remaining period. Speed reduces after limits. Voice calls are unlimited for the initial 15 days.

How to get a BSNL SIM at home?

BSNL also offers doorstep delivery for new SIM connections in select cities. Visit the BSNL website and fill in your details to get started.

These BSNL prepaid plans are perfect for students, travellers, or users seeking secondary SIMs with short-term benefits.