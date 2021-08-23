Is Zoom down? Many users complain about the video conference app

Follow us on Zoom not working in many parts of the world.

Zoom Down: Zoom, the popular video-conferencing app has been facing major issues for users in Australia. It now seems that the problems have started emerging in India as well. Indian Zoom users have been complaining about issues with the video meetings app. According to the website Down Detector, the Zoom app has been facing issues in India since around 1PM. Until now, over 600 users have reported issues with Zoom on the website.

Apart from reporting the issue on Down Detector, the users have been blasting on the popular social media platform, Twitter. Most of these users have been complaining about the same issue.

Here are a couple of tweets from people around the world:

In case you are facing similar issues on your phone or laptop, we recommend waiting for some time as the issues are on the server end. Do not try reinstalling the app as it will totally lock you out of the app until the connection is fixed.

As per the report by Down Detector, 48 per cent of users have complained about joining issues. While 30 per cent of users are not able to start a conference. The other 23 per cent of users are complaining of issues on the Zoom website. This clearly suggests that the problems are at the WhatsApp servers and should be fixed soon.

The issue is not only limited to India and Australia but is consistent across many parts of the world. If your work requires video conferencing, you should temporarily switch to another app like Google Meet or Microsoft Teams.