Zoom brings immersive view for collaborative meetings: Here's how it works

Image Source : ZOOM Zoom brings an immersive view for collaborative meetings.

Zoom has just unveiled a new Immersive View, to make meetings more engaging and collaborative. Announced at Zoomtopia 2020, Immersive View allows hosts to arrange video participants and webinar panellists into a single virtual background, bringing people together into one scene to connect and collaborate in a cohesive virtual meeting space.

To create the feeling of being in a classroom, a boardroom, a conference auditorium, or a favorite place to catch up with friends, Zoom’s Immersive View assembles up to 25 participants in one fun, consistent meeting environment.

Meeting and webinar hosts can select Zoom’s Immersive View the same way they would select the Speaker or Gallery View. When enabling Immersive View, hosts will have the option to automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing.

Hosts can also easily move participants around that scene and even resize a participant’s image for a more natural experience. Hosts can easily change the scene or revert back to Speaker or Gallery View at any time. Zoom has provided a few scenes to get users started, but they can also upload their own. Hosts can even use their own video as an Immersive View scene, bringing participants into their personal virtual background.

Available for Windows and macOS desktop clients, Immersive View is enabled by default for all Free and single Pro accounts using Zoom 5.6.3 or higher, and can be enabled via the web portal for all other account types.

When Immersive View is enabled, those on Zoom desktop and mobile apps that do not support Immersive View will continue to see other meeting participants in either Gallery View or Speaker View, just with a simple black background. Others in the meeting will still view these unsupported participants in the Immersive View scene with their original backgrounds.