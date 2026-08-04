Who are Dasharatha's queens in Ramayana? Meet Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra from Ranbir Kapoor's epic

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Indian cinema. While much of the conversation has revolved around Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film also brings together a strong supporting cast to portray the royal family of Ayodhya.

Among them are Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta and Sonal Jha, who play King Dasharatha's three queens - Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra. Though they have limited screen time compared to the lead characters, their roles are central to the events that shape the epic.

Indira Krishnan as Queen Kaushalya

Indira Krishnan takes on the role of Queen Kaushalya, the eldest of Dasharatha's queens and the mother of Lord Ram.

A familiar face to television audiences, Indira has worked across Hindi television and films for more than two decades. She is known for shows such as Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saavi Ki Savaari and Durga Aur Charu. Her film credits include Tere Naam, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Animal.

In a recent interview, Indira described portraying Kaushalya as one of the most meaningful roles of her career. In the epic, Kaushalya is remembered for her compassion, dignity and unwavering faith. As Ram's mother, she provides the emotional anchor of the royal family and represents grace in the face of adversity.

Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta essays Queen Kaikeyi, a character whose decisions change the course of the Ramayana.

After winning the Miss Universe crown in 2000, Lara made a successful transition to films with Andaaz, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She went on to star in films including Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Housefull, Chalo Dilli and Bell Bottom. In recent years, she has also expanded into streaming, appearing in series such as Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Kaikeyi remains one of the epic's most debated characters. Persuaded by her maid Manthara, she invokes two boons previously promised by Dasharatha, asking that Bharata be crowned king and Ram be sent into exile for 14 years. That decision sets the story's central conflict in motion.

Sonal Jha as Queen Sumitra

Sonal Jha is widely reported to portray Queen Sumitra, the third of Dasharatha's queens and the mother of Lakshmana and Shatrughna.

The actor has steadily built a diverse body of work across television, films and digital platforms. She first came to prominence with Balika Vadhu before appearing in projects such as Article 15, Dhadak, The Fame Game, Maharaj and Rajjo. Over the years, Sonal has earned recognition for her restrained and natural performances.

Within the Ramayana, Sumitra is often seen as the voice of wisdom in Ayodhya. Though she remains away from political conflict, her guidance proves crucial.

For the unversed, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026.

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